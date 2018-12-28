Congo Representative Wins Miss Africa Beauty Pageantry

Congolese representative, Dorcas Kasinde, has won the 2018 edition of Miss Africa beauty pageant hosted by the Cross River government.

Kasinde was named winner ahead of the first runner-up, Nigeria’s Chimamaka Goodness Nnaemeka, and Zambia’s Gladys Kayumba, who emerged as the second runner-up.

The 2017 winner, Gaseangwe Balopi from Botswana, crowned Kasinde as the new queen on Thursday.

The Congolese beauty queen will take home $35,000 and a sports utility vehicle as her winning prize.

The Nigerian representative earned $10,000 while Zambia’s Kayumba will be given $5,000 for her effort.

Miss Zambia, Miss Nigeria, Miss Sierra Leone, Miss Congo, and Miss Ghana made the top five of the pageant which was held in Calabar, Cross River state capital.