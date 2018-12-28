Cameroon Clubs Take Caf To Court Over 2019 Afcon Hosting Rights

Cameroon’s amateur clubs have dragged the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (Cas) over the 2019 Nations Cup.

Concise News had reported that Caf stripped Cameroon off the hosting rights for the continental event due to security and infrastructure concerns.

A statement by the clubs revealed that they have two cases against the continental body.

“We have two cases at Cas, first to over Caf’s decision to increase the participating countries from 16 to 24 and a second to contest the decision to strip Cameroon of hosting rights,” the clubs said.

“Things were going to be difficult for Cameroon. Caf should shoulder the blame and this is why we have decided to take legal action against Caf.”

The statement added that “We are viable as hosts. We are five months away and a lot of things can change.”