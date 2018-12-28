President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Dapo Abiodun, in Aso Rock.

The Presidency made this known in photos shared on its verified Twitter handle on Friday.

In the photos, the President and the former governor were seen holding up the hand of the governorship candidate.

Recall that the governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has openly opposed the candidature of Abiodun and declared his support for Abiodun Akinlade, who won the APC primary organised by Amosun, which wasn’t recognised by the National Working Committee of the party.

Akinlade has since moved to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Amosun has said he would work for his victory at the 2019 polls, even as he declared his support for President Buhari.