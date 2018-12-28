President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio as the National Coordinator of the Presidential Support Committee.

This was made known on Thursday by the Akwa Ibom state Coordinator of the committee, Mfon Okon.

Okon also disclosed that four indigenes of the state have also been appointed into the committee in readiness for Buhari’s re-election campaign slated for the Godswill Akpabio international stadium, Uyo on December 28th.

They include Valerie Ebe, a former deputy governor of the state as chairman, National Advisory Committee; John Akpanudoedehe, National Director Planning Strategy; Aloysius Etok, National Director for inter-party affairs, and the party’s South-South zonal woman leader, Rachael Akpabio as the National Assistant Welfare Secretary.