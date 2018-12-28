The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)has said the recent Boko Haram attacks in Borno will increase displacements in the North-East.

According to a statement by OCHA, over 2,000 persons have been recently displaced and have arrived at the Teacher’s Village camp in Maiduguri, Borno state, after fleeing attacks.

It said this followed attacks by non-state armed groups and clashes between armed groups and the military in Kukawa, Kauwa, Doro Baga, Kekeno and Bunduram near Lake Chad.

OCHA added that the recent influx began in November and has brought extra pressure on the stretched facilities in the camp.

OCHA said humanitarian organizations were backing the Nigerian government-led response to provide food, non-food items, shelter, and healthcare services to the displaced persons.