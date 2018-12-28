Bobby V, Arrives Nigeria For ‘Style By Zenith’ Fashion Fair

American singer, Bobby Wilson, who is better known as Bobby V, has been brought to Nigeria to perform at a fashion fair tagged “Style by Zenith”.

Bobby V arrived Lagos on Thursday alongside members of his crew ahead of the fair scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

“Style by Zenith” is a collaboration between Virtual Xchange Limited and Zenith Bank Plc.

The fair, which will take place at the Open Ground by Four Points Hotel, is a two-day lifestyle, beauty, fashion, accessories, and entertainment fair.

Speaking of the event, Kaycee Kennedy, CEO of Virtual Xchange Limited said: “The collaboration with Zenith Bank to develop the ‘Style by Zenith’ platform not only emphasizes our resolve to build and strengthen the fashion ecosystem but to drive the business of Fashion.

“We need to heed the call to focus on Fashion Trade, by making fashion Africa’s biggest export to the world.”

“Style by Zenith” will feature runway shows headlined by Nigerian and international models who will be accessorised by top designers and beauticians.

There will also be an exhibition of beauty and lifestyle products, food and confectioneries, as well as performances by top Nigerian artistes.