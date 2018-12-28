Following reports that Davido who is also known as OBO slapped Kizz Daniel’s manager, Tumi, the “Jombo” crooner, has unfollowed the DMW Boss.

Concise News had reported that Tumi allegedly got slapped while trying to get the attention of the singer for an undisclosed reason.

He took to his Twitter space to castigate the “Wonder Woman” crooner, describing him as a person with “Fake love”.

And Kizz Daniel made it known that his allegiance comes first to those he calls his own.

To this end, he apologised to his manager by writing: “My brothers first… I am so sorry big bro.”

GIST: Kiss Daniel apologises to his manager, Tumi, after Davido Allegedly slapped him at his concert. Kizz Daniel has now unfollowed Davido on IG. pic.twitter.com/5UYCzRjnza — Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) December 28, 2018

Davido has been marked over time to be aggressive and quick to anger, based on previous reports.

In 2017 the singer was alleged to have slapped Starboy record boss, Wizkid, over an unsettled dispute in Dubai about Tekno being maltreated.

Davido and his men had come in and suddenly caused an uproar, while in the argument, Wizkid was reported to have been slapped.

Following the development, he took to his Twitter handle to write: “Tekno!!! I GOT YOUR BACK G, NO ONE WILL EVER TOUCH YOU AGAIN.”

Also, Popular dancer Kaffy Ameh had once claimed that Davido disrespected her dancers.

According to the CEO of Magneto Dance Company, the ”Skelewu” singer hired her company and cancelled a deal after weeks of hard work and practice.

She was very annoyed over his harsh treatment and called him a “mother fucker.” But the singer never responded to this allegation.