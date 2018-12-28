Atiku Vows To End Zamfara Killings, Reveals How (Video)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to end the rising killings in Zamfara State.

Atiku made the promise on Friday in a video he posted on his Twitter handle where he noted that he will bring an end to the killings under 30 days if elected in 2019.

Concise News understands that there has been a rise in the spate of killings in the North-Western state.

However, who bashed President Muhammadu Buhari for not tackling the issue, noted that he has what it takes to solve the problem.

“I am following all you (Zamfarans) have been going through in the hands of bandits who steal, kill and destroy your properties,” Atiku said.

“My heart bleeds for you and I urge you all to accept my prayer that the Almighty Allah will bring an end to your sufferings.

“I am contesting for the office of the president of Nigeria.

“I am assuring you that if you, the good people of Zamfara, elect me as President on February 16, 2019, within a month of my swearing-in, I will send a combined force of 30,000 soldiers and policemen to stay in Zamfara and make sure that the bandits you see today, you will see no more.

“When election took place in Ekiti and Osun states, President Buhari sent 30,000 policemen there.

“I want to assure you that it is more important for me to secure your lives and properties than for me to secure political power for my party.”