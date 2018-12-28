The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the death of former President of Nigeria’s second republic, Shehu Usman Shagari.

Concise News had reported that Shagari, who was overthrown by the then senior military officer Muhammadu Buhari in 1983, passed away at the age of 93.

His grandson, Bello Shagari, announced his death on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Friday evening.

According to Bello, the former President died after a brief illness at the National Hospital in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

In a statement, Atiku described Shagari as a completely detribalized Nigerian.

He said: “President Shehu Usman Shagari was a completely detribalized Nigerian.

“He served Nigeria from his youth to the evening of his life, as a teacher and moulder of minds and later as a leader and moulder of nations.

“After his untimely overthrow from office, he continued to devote his time and effort to nation building through the elder statesmanly role he played, including during my time in office as Vice President.

“He will be greatly missed. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”