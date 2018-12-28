Army To Start Operation Python Dance In January 2019

The Nigerian Army has said it will start the Operation Python Dance also known as the Exercise Egwu Eke 111 across the country in January.

Concise News understands that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai announced this on Friday.

According to Buratai, the Operation Python Dance will run from January 1, 2019, to February 28, which covers the 2019 elections period.

“The exercise was necessitated by the challenges coupled with other security threats across the country such as terrorism, militancy, kidnapping and banditry,” he said during the flag-off exercise in Maiduguri, Borno State.

“These threats portend that dissident groups and criminal elements could cash in on the situation to perpetrate large-scale violence before, during and after the 2019 General Elections.”