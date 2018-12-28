The Akwa Ibom Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ini Okopido has assured that the running party will the state in the 2019 elections.

He made this known while speaking on Friday at the flag-off of the APC South-South Presidential Campaign held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Okopido stated that the support the party was receiving from Akwa Ibom the party would win the state come 2019.

He said: “We want to assure you that Akwa Ibom loves you. Akwa Ibom people appreciate you for all the appointments you have given our sons and daughters.

“We assure you that Akwa Ibom people will vote for you and vote to deliver all APC candidates in 2019.

“Akwa Ibom will be the first state to be captured by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.”