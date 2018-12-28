Action Democratic Party (ADP) of Edo state has denied the purported endorsement of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in Edo, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party, in a statement by its State Chairman, Gabriel Oloruntobi, clarified that the ADP was not part of the claims that candidates of 13 political parties had stepped down for Patrick Obahiagbon and Mr Washington Osifo.

Obahiagbon is contesting the Edo South Senatorial Seat, while Osifo, a seat in the Edo House of Assembly.

Reports had claimed that the duo got the endorsement on Saturday, after candidates of other political parties agreed to step down for them under the aegis of the Progressives Registered Political Parties (PRPP).

Spokesman for the PRPP, Ogbodu Orlando, who is the State Chairman of Independent Democrats (ID), had, at the endorsement venue, claimed that the group was happy to endorse Obahiagbon because he was a “good material”.

However, ADP has dissociated its group from the said endorsement, insisted that Dr. Ese Owie was still its candidate for the Edo South Senatorial seat.

“The ADP wishes to restate its total support to the candidacy of Dr. Ese Owie, its standard bearer for the Edo South Senatorial seat.

“Owie is an accomplished international trade policy lawyer; he is a social entrepreneur and public intellectual.

“Owie brings the imperative cerebral slant and gravitas to the race for the Edo South Seat.

“With a proven track record in both the public and private sectors, he stands heads and shoulders above all other contestants,” he said.