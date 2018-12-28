Lagos State Police Command, said it has arrested four persons suspected to be involved in the NNPC pipeline vandalism at Abule-Egba, which resulted to fire outbreak.

The command’s spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, said that the prime suspect, now at large, had been declared wanted.

It will be recalled that an NNPC pipeline was vandalised, causing fire outbreak in which led to several injuries as well as the destruction of over 100 houses, about 50 cars and shops which were razed.

According to Oti, the suspects explained that the fire emanated from a vandalised petroleum pipeline, which engulfed a section of Abule-Egba community and escalated to parts of Agege area, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

“They also mentioned one Prince Adedipo Dauda Ewenla as their ring leader.

“Based on this, the Command extended invitation to him at his last known address but found out that he had fled to Ogun State in order to evade arrest.

“He is hereby advised to come out of hiding and report himself to Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja or to the nearest police station in the state to defend the allegation against him,” Oti said.