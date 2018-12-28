Three people have lost their lives with 15 others injured in a road accident that happened on the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

Spokesman for the Enugu State Police Command SP Ebere Amaraizu confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

Ebere Amaraizu said the accident occurred at Ogbaku community in Awgu Local Government area of Enugu state.

Amaraizu said that all the dead were women, adding that the accident involved a Mercedez Benz bus with the registration number ENU 350XZ and a Toyota Hummer bus registered as XB 205 XPR.

He added that their remains had been deposited at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu while the injured are receiving treatment in the hospital.