2019: Ohanaeze Reveals What Will Save Nigeria From Collapse

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that restructuring is the only way to save the country from collapse as it urged Igbos to vote wisely in the 2019 elections.

This statement came from the President General of the apex Igbo socio-political group, John Nwodo.

Nwodo said this on Thursday while addressing intellectuals and traditional rulers in Obollo-Etiti, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu state.

“Ndigbo and the rest of the country should think of having a political system that will help them join the rest of the emerging technology-driven world.”

In addition, he noted that cooperation between the Ohanaeze and other ethnic groups in the country will create a better nation.