2019 Elections: Clerics Hold Joint Prayer Session For Successful Poll

Set of religious leaders in Odogunyan-Ogijo axis of Ikorodu have held a Joint Prayer Session towards the success of the 2019 elections.

Drawn from the Christian and Muslim faiths, as well as the traditional religion, the leaders prayed against violence in the polls.

The Parish Priest of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Odogunyan, Rev. Fr. Damian Alonze, said that the coming 2019 elections were decisive to Nigeria’s progress.

He called on security personnel drafted to cover the polls not to deviate from their mandate, urging them not to pursue self-interest of “few unpopular elective office seekers”.

“We all should see these elections as a test of our desire to remain relevant as a voice in global politics and this depends greatly on the credibility of the polls,’’Alonze said.

His Muslim counterpart, Alhaji Moshood Owolabi-Oba, who also said his own prayer session, prayed that prosecution of electoral offenders should be given priority this time around.

Owolabi-Oba said electoral offenders are emboldened to commit more crimes where they escape punishment after committing such offences.

“It is important we ensure that the tendencies of so-called sponsors of electoral crimes do not escape being brought to book.

“The Nigeria Police and military personnel to be used during the elections should not compromise, and should ensure arrest of the thugs as well as their sponsors,’’ he said.