2019: Buhari Assures Nigerians Of Delivery

President Muhammadu Buhari has again assured Nigerians to deliver on his campaign promises in spite of doubts by the opposition.

Buhari said this in Uyo at the flag-off of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential campaign in the South-South geopolitical zone.

According to him, Nigerians will not regret voting for APC candidates in 2019.

He said he had specifically delivered in the area of security, economy and fighting of corruption in line with his promise to Nigerians.

The president said although the menace of Boko Haram remained a challenge in some parts of the country, he assured that the situation will definitely be tackled.

Addressing unemployment challenges in Nigeria, he also assured the administration was working to tackle the problem.

He said that his administration had ensured food security and encouraged Nigerian farmers to achieve food security.

“We are arresting corrupt people and prosecuting them and we will not stop. I assure you that we have collected property and collected cash.

“We have put the money into the Single Treasury Account (TSA) and all are going into government account which can be traced and accounted for.

“Nigerians will be informed from time to time how much we recovered and from who and how we are going to use it to develop the country,’’ he said.

He said that APC’s campaign was based fundamentally on three fundamental issues of enhancing the economy, ensuring security and fighting corruption.