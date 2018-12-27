The acting Governor of Zamfara State, Sanusi Rikiji, has expressed concern over the resurgence of killings in the state.

Rikiji, who is also the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, disclosed that the state governor, Abdulaziz Yari would be returning to the country soon.

He made this known when he received the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar at the Government House, Gusau on Wednesday.

The acting governor said: “My governor will soon be in the country and to the state because he has been terribly devastated by the resurgence of banditry when we just started feeling that the hoodlums had been defeated and peace had been restored to the state.”

According to him, the governor’s return would further boost the planned stakeholders meeting with security personnel.