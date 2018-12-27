Why Policemen Ran Away Ahead Boko Haram Showdown- Murray-Bruce

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has said scores of police drafted for counter-insurgency in the North-East absconded because they were demotivated.

Concise News had reported that the officers, numbering over 150, were drafted for counter-insurgency training but allegedly absconded.

Speaking on the matter, Murray-Bruce who represents Bayelsa East, wondered why the officer will not run away since the federal government does not take care of security agents.

“Why won’t the policemen run? If they die what will happen to their wives and children?” the lawmaker asked in a tweet.

“Look at how we buried the hero soldiers who died at Metele. The President did not attend. He was not represented.

“Those policemen were watching. Are they fools? Do they want the same treatment?”