Why No Government Can Match Buhari's Record - Sagay

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, has said it will be hard to match President Muhammadu Buhari’s feat in governance.

Sagay noted that Buhari has brought back accountability, transparency and integrity to governance in the country.

According to him, these feats will be hard for any government to replicate in the near future.

He expressed optimism that things will become better in the West African nation in 2019 as Buhari has been a blessing to Nigerians.

“I expect things to get better in 2019. The economy will get better and the situation of things will greatly improve,” he told Daily Independent.

“Nigerians will begin to see that the coming of Buhari has been a great blessing for this country.

“They will also see that some of the foundations he is laying down now for accountability, transparency, honesty and integrity and applying the resources of the state judiciously for infrastructure and other things of development will become permanent.”

Sagay stated that “No government in future will be able to fritter away the resources and leaving the masses suffering as it was done in the past before the coming of Buhari.

“So, I strongly believe that he is going to leave a permanent record which successive governments have to struggle to meet.”