President Muhammadu Buhari enjoys massive support in Akwa Ibom State due to high federal government presence in the state, says the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This assertion was made by the Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free zone Authority, (OGFZA), Umana Umana in Uyo on Wednesday.

Buhari will flag-off his campaign in Akwa Ibom for the 2019 elections on Friday.

And according to Umana, “So far, the feedback we are getting from our members, from all over Akwa Ibom, other states of Nigeria, we know that that stadium is going to be filled to capacity.

“Also, feedback from the people of Akwa Ibom State shows that they are very excited and enthusiastic and are ready to receive Mr. President.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointments of sons and daughters of Akwa Ibom into strategic federal positions and the ongoing infrastructure being executed in the state by the Federal Government is phenomenal.

“It is very clear that the support President Muhammadu Buhari enjoys from Akwa Ibom State is massive and we will be demonstrated further on Friday.”