We’ll Deploy More Security Personnel In Zamfara- FG

Nigeria’s minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, says more security personnel will be deployed in Zamfara to end the destruction of lives and property in the state.

According to Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, press secretary of the minister, Dambazau said this when he visited the state on Thursday.

Dambazau was received by Sanusi Rikiji, the state’s acting governor and other members of Zamfara executive council.

During the visit, Dambazau expressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s concern on the “unrepentant attitude of the perpetrators of senseless killings in the state”.

“We are committed to working closely with the state government to deploy more security resources to the state,” Dambazau said.

The statement said the minister was further briefed by heads of security agencies in Zamfara, in order to put in place additional proactive measures to restore peace needed to protect agricultural and mining interests in the state.

Dambazau was said to have visited the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp and the headquarters of Tsafe local government area where a protest was carried out on Monday.

The minister said on Wednesday the continuous attacks on residents of the state would affect food security in the country.