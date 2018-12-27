Nigerian singer and Afro-fusion sensation Burna Boy held his concert tagged “Burna Live” to the excitement of his fans.

The concert was held on Wednesday, Boxing Day, at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos with thrilling performances from top Nigerian artistes including D’banj, Wizkid, Davido, Wande Coal, Tubaba, BOJ, and many others.

The ‘Gbona’ sensation performed his hit tracks such as ‘On the Low’, ‘Ye’ and ‘Wo Da Mo’ at the show.

He was later joined by D’banj who brought his famed harmonica to the stage. Legendary Tubaba also at the concert named Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ as 2018 hit song.