Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that the club is now seeing the real Paul Pogba who scored twice during his side’s 3-1 victory over Huddersfield on Boxing Day.

During the match, Nemanja Matic scored the opener, and Pogba sealed the game with two goals in the second-half.

Reacting to the midfielder’s performance, Solskjaer said, “That’s the Paul I know. The Paul I’ve known since he was in the reserves and youth team with me.

“He has always been a happy boy, he’s always had a big smile on his face.”

Solskjaer said, “When you score a goal, or two, of course you are happy.

“But when you play football for Man United you should be happy. Of course, it’s a responsibility, but it’s an honour and a privilege.

“Paul loves playing for this club. He’s a Man United boy through and through, a kid who knows what it means to play for Man United.”