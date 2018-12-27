President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Russia’s new hypersonic missile system will be “invulnerable” to US defences when deployed in 2019.

The Russian leader revealed this after a test of the missile on Wednesday.

“Russia is the first in the world to receive a new type of strategic weapon and this will reliably ensure the security of our state and of our people for decades to come,” Putin said, according to the state-run Tass news service.

“This is a wonderful, excellent gift for the country for the New Year,” Tass quotes Putin as saying.

The Avangard hypersonic system was tested from the Dombarovsky military airbase in southwest Russia, according to Tass.

Earlier reports say the Avangard has intercontinental range and the ability to fly as fast as Mach 20, more than 15,000 miles per hour.

As it closes in on its target, the missile with a maneuverable gliding warhead can adjust both altitude and direction to avoid defenses and fly low enough to avoid most interceptors, Tass has reported.

“It will be practically invulnerable,” Putin said when he boasted of the Avangard during a March address to the Russian Parliament.