The presidential candidates for the 2019 elections have not presented their manifestoes to Ndigbos ahead of the 2019 general elections, according to the Igbo World Assembly.

This statement came from the President of the Igbo World Assembly, Nwachukwu Anakwenze in a statement in Abagana, Anambra State.

Anakwenze called on the presidential candidates “to use the opportunity provided by this event to unveil their agenda for Ndigbo, as the region is not ready to follow anyone sheepishly.”

He added that “other candidates for elective positions in Igbo should come and tell the people what they have in stock for them.

“The annual event addresses the economic, political and social challenges in Igbo land and Nigeria.

“We are not unmindful of the challenges facing the Southeast politically, economically and socially and the earlier we begin to jointly address them the better for all of us.

“As a people, we have to remain united, especially as we inch closer to the 2019 election.

“Among the speakers expected at the event are Prof Maduike Ezeibe, Prof Emma Okocha, Prof Pita Ejiofor, Barr Oyibo Chukwu, Prof Aja Kpuru Ajah, Prof Greg Ibe and a host of other Academics.”