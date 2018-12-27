The Presidency has condemned the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for making family the issue in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

Speaking to State House correspondents, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would gladly follow PDP’s lead.

He was reacting to comments by the PDP on remarks made by the President on views publicly expressed by his wife, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari in an interview.

Garba Shehu said: “The PDP leadership cannot afford to make family an issue in this campaign.

“Need I say more? The only thing I want to add is that PDP is engaging in mud-slinging because it finds it easier than speaking on their despicable 16-year record in the course of which they abused the trust of Nigerians.

“They made a mess of everything including the economy, security and infrastructure. It has come to the destiny of President Muhammadu Buhari to correct their mistakes.

“The PDP doesn’t see anything beyond grabbing power, power at all costs. As an opposition party, they have failed. They have remained disconnected with the masses of our people.

“It is an irony that a party that boasted as being the largest in Africa is now begging small parties for alliances. Even if they get all those paper parties behind them, they will still fail. A Presidential contest is more than the issuance of daily press releases containing falsehoods.”