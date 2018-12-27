The presidency has said that 200 million Nigerians are the ones controlling President Muhammadu Buhari.

This assertion was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He was speaking on the alleged control of the Buhari government by some “cabals,” according to Aisha, the President’s wife.

However, Shehu said: “rather than a so-called cabal, an imaginary creation attached to all past governments of the country, President Buhari is remote-controlled by the 200 million-plus Nigerian people whose interest is uppermost in everything he says and does.

“The PDP doesn’t have the strength and support to fight President Buhari. They don’t have the records in security, economy and the war against corruption to mount any meaningful challenge. They have no records of accomplishments in infrastructure.

“In the 16 years they held sway, they have nothing to show for the colossal oil revenues earned, including USD 16 billion doled upfront from the Central Bank for power, without a single megawatt to show for all that money.

“That is why they are dragging the President’s wife into their politics.”