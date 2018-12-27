Police Confirm Death Of Five Persons In Fresh Plateau Attack

No fewer than five villagers in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state, northern Nigeria, have been killed by unknown gunmen in a late-night ambush, the police have said.

Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, Mathias Tyopev, said the incident happened on Wednesday at Pugu village.

Tyopev said the gunmen attacked the villagers while they were returning from a birthday party at about 9 pm.

Concise News recalls that Barkin Ladi was one of the worst-hit councils when suspected herdsmen killed at least 100 people in Plateau state some months ago.

The spokesman added that two persons were injured in the attack and that they are currently receiving medical treatment.

“On the 27/12/2018 at about 0800hrs the Plateau State Police Command received information from Kim Timothy the Youth Leader of Rawuru Village, Fan District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State that on the 26/12/2018 at about 2115hrs some unknown gunmen attacked some people when they were returning from a birthday party from Pugu Village,” the statement read.

“As a result of the attack, five people were killed and two were injured. The five persons who lost their lives have since been buried while the two injured are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital Barkin Ladi.”

The spokesman said the state commissioner of police, Austin Agbonlahor, has called for the immediate probe of the attack.