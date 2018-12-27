Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday said 24 patients had fled an Ebola treatment centre in Beni.

According to the country’s health ministry the patients fled when the centre came under attack by people protesting the cancellation of Sunday’s presidential election in the eastern city.

It was learned that 17 of the patients had already tested negative for Ebola, while seven had not yet been tested, according to the ministry’s spokeswoman Jessica Ilunga.

She told Reuters that three patients had already returned to the centre while health workers were in contact with 17 others to coordinate their return.

Ilunga also said that health officials had addresses and phone numbers for the remaining four.