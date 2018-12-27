2019 Elections: Oshiomhole Erases PDP

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that PDP is not an option to be bothered about.

Oshiomhole, who spoke on Thursday with State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, expressed optimism that his party will win the 2019 presidential election convincingly.

“PDP is just not an option; particularly when their candidate is not a new face; there is no basis for benefit of the doubt.

“You can give benefit of the doubt to a stranger, not to someone who was at the heart; perhaps one of most powerful vice presidents we have ever had.

“So, I am clear that Nigerians will not have any basis to give PDP the benefit of the doubt.”

According to the chairman, Nigerians have no good record about the 16 years of the PDP, highlighting their failures to be misconduct and abuse of office, amongst others.

The APC national chairman recalled that Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman, apologised to Nigerians but Nigerians did not accept the apology.

“I have not heard anybody say he has accepted the apology. People that have robbed you; they don’t apologise and say allow me back to your storeroom; you don’t do that.

“We are certain that even as we cannot talk of any perfect situation, nothing can make Nigerians get so confused as to think that those who mismanaged yesterday and those who were at the heart of that mismanagement can be entrusted with providing leadership for tomorrow.”