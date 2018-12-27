One Dead As Boko Haram Attacks 7 Brigade In Borno

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the death of a naval officer following Boko Haram’s attacks on the headquarters of 7 Brigade Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Baga, Borno State.

Concise News learned that the terrorist attacked the Brigade on Wednesday evening with the Army and other security agencies succeeding in repelling the attack.

In a statement on Thursday, the Nigerian Army Headquarters noted that “The Nigerian Air Force component has also been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing terrorists.

“Unfortunately, a naval personnel was killed in action. So far, no further details of casualties yet as efforts are ongoing to clear the terrorists hiding in Baga and environs.

“We enjoin all to remain calm as the troops conduct clearance and mop up operations.

“We implore members of the general public to disregard any contrary information circulating on the attack.

“We will keep you posted with development on the pursuit and mop up.”