Nigerians React To Buhari’s Family 'Ownership' Of Etisalat, Keystone Bank
President Muhammadu Buhari with his family. Photo credit: Twitter.

A storm of reactions by Nigerians has greeted the purported ownership of Etisalat Nigeria (Teleology) and Keystone Bank by President Muhammadu Buhari’s family.

Concise News reports that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had called for an investigation into the allegation linking members of the President’s family to the ownership of the telecommunications company and bank.

Advertise With Us

In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, his Media Aide, the PDP Presidential candidate said such a probe was necessary for a view of reports that members of Buhari’s family now own substantial shares in Etisalat Nigeria, which has an estimated $2b of its estimated $20b global net worth.

Abubakar in the statement, expressed shock at reports that the first family now plays big in the nation’s financial sector after acquiring mouthwatering shares in Keystone Bank with total assets of $1.916b (equivalent to N307.5b) as well as purchasing about N3b worth of shares in the new Pakistani Islamic Bank.

“I know that last week was turbulent for President Buhari and I apologise for adding to his woes, but as he is insistent on the myth that he is spotless and anti-corrupt, if this is found to be true, this scandal would break every rule of corporate and public governance, since this will be the first time members of the first family will be openly involved in a once-in-a-lifetime deal that would make them all richer beyond their wildest dreams,” Abubakar said.

Moments after the news broke, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to air their opinions on the issue.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…