Nigerians React To Buhari’s Family 'Ownership' Of Etisalat, Keystone Bank

A storm of reactions by Nigerians has greeted the purported ownership of Etisalat Nigeria (Teleology) and Keystone Bank by President Muhammadu Buhari’s family.

Concise News reports that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had called for an investigation into the allegation linking members of the President’s family to the ownership of the telecommunications company and bank.

In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, his Media Aide, the PDP Presidential candidate said such a probe was necessary for a view of reports that members of Buhari’s family now own substantial shares in Etisalat Nigeria, which has an estimated $2b of its estimated $20b global net worth.

Abubakar in the statement, expressed shock at reports that the first family now plays big in the nation’s financial sector after acquiring mouthwatering shares in Keystone Bank with total assets of $1.916b (equivalent to N307.5b) as well as purchasing about N3b worth of shares in the new Pakistani Islamic Bank.

“I know that last week was turbulent for President Buhari and I apologise for adding to his woes, but as he is insistent on the myth that he is spotless and anti-corrupt, if this is found to be true, this scandal would break every rule of corporate and public governance, since this will be the first time members of the first family will be openly involved in a once-in-a-lifetime deal that would make them all richer beyond their wildest dreams,” Abubakar said.

Moments after the news broke, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to air their opinions on the issue.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

The stories about Buhari having bought shares in Keystone Bank & Etisalat through proxies, despite claiming he is poor & a man of integrity is not even painful, It is the way they are using the school feeding programme (HGSFP) to enrich the pockets of cronies. — EDWARD Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) December 27, 2018

Buhari’s Govt is the biggest scam ever in the history of Nigeria – a thieving Govt that masquerades with the cloak of innocence while using official powers to build private wealth. This is a call for investigation that must be amplified for all to hear. https://t.co/5pNVDiU1HV — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) December 27, 2018

Has anyone else noticed that the Buhari admin didn't deny that @MBuhari's family members own shares in Etisalat & Keystone Bank? That instead they just launched into a foul mouthed tirade? https://t.co/jXjDVL7KKM — Igala_king (@I_Am_Ilemona) December 27, 2018

IN THE NEWS Unmasking Mr.Integrity by Buba Galadina 150 Police Officers refused a Go-Die posting to North East posting Former Mr.Integrity now owns Keystone bank & Etisalat The best Xmas song by a trioka Mr.Lifeless,Retired Comrade & CEO #TraderMoni — John Danfulani (@john_danfulani) December 27, 2018

My attention has been drawn to reports that Buhari bought billions of shares in Keystone Bank and Etisalat Dude was packaged as a spartan, meek and humble Ngolo Kante in 2015 But we now know he is a Billionaire club owner- The Roman Abramovic of Lifeless FC — Ebube The Statesman (@akaebube) December 27, 2018

So your incorruptible President and his family members now co-own Etisalat (9mobile) and Keystone Bank in 3years? Mr Integrithief is a legend. — Oluyemi Fasipe🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) December 27, 2018

Good morning Nigerians. Have you heard that Buhari's family now owns a $2b stake in both Etisalat & Keystone bank. Mr Clean is actually a career criminal. Shebi we told you that he is the biggest looter ever. Nor be today $2.8bn NNPC money missed, PTF N28bn vanished. — Sola Kuti #BringOutTheVote4Atiku (@SKSolaKuti) December 27, 2018

In 2015, @MBuhari took bank loan to purchase APC nomination form. In 2018, his family own the largest shares in Etisalat estimated at $2bn and shares in Keystone Bank estimated at $1.9bn!!! Funkeeeeee!!! 😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/9IfHUMaX9z — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) December 27, 2018

Buhari that came into Presidency unable to buy form and with 150 cows don turn shareholder for Etisalat and Keystone Bank. There's nothing God cannot do. God of wonders. Able God!!! — Bolouere (@boluxxxx) December 27, 2018

Buhari said he didn’t have 45m for nomination form, but his family (him) are allegedly the largest share holders in Etisalat and Keystone Bank???? 😂😂😂😂 Integrity my yansh!!! — Being Human is not Enough (@realdanielemeka) December 27, 2018

When I saw Keystone Bank trending I thought Access has done it again but I was shocked with what I saw. Buhari Family members are now the owners of Keystone Bank and Etisalat. Buhari doesn't need to hide again. He's corruption and leader Criminals Association of Nigeria. Shame! — CONFIDENCE (@realNCNC) December 27, 2018

Ebube,these r d reasons I hate Buhari. Claiming intergrity where there's none.I hate hippocrates.He shld just govern & keep their dirty mouth shut of having intergrity/fighting corruption.Atiku added another,who bought Etisalat?Which system stops Buhari frm prosecuting Babachir? — Immanuel Ibanga (@IbangaImmanuel) December 27, 2018

Dear @officialEFCC You've the capacity to investigate & unveil the true ownership of Etisalat Nigeria & Keystone Bank. It will be frivolous for @atiku to make such allegations if he didn't have some credible information. Kindly investigate & revert. Nigerians await. Thanks https://t.co/lbvmoafYXk — Son of the soil (@alegallawyer) December 27, 2018

Sometimes, if you hear some companies or financial institutions liquidate or run bankrupt, don't be too quick to think it's solely due to their lack of capacity, sometimes, the powerful people have interests in acquiring them. Buhari's families own Etisalat and Keystone Bank. — OONI OF ABUJA (@Deji_OoniAbj) December 27, 2018

And the Keystone bank & Etisalat rumor lands on this. https://t.co/UvNCWp3ieR — ReelestG™ (@ReelestG) December 27, 2018

Someone needs to tell @Atiku that @etisalat has had a ZERO stake in Nigeria since July 2017 when it pulled out of the country.

It is shameful that a Presidential candidate of his alleged caliber can lie so brazenly to make a political point.#AtikuStopTellingLies pic.twitter.com/73zLK1usXY — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) December 26, 2018

This is getting more interesting by the day. https://t.co/rhlYyFvTDv — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) December 26, 2018

So same Buhari family who could not give him money to purchase his presidential form in the last general elections are now major share holders in both Keystone bank and Etisalat!!! Seems the changed APC promised was meant for just Buhari's family alone. 🙄 — Simeon (@simmeonii) December 27, 2018

…and allegedly shares worth over N720 billion ($2.5b) in Etisalat, and over $3billion in Pakistani Islamic Bank. Ok… integrity has got different meaning and understanding by different people…. https://t.co/UchZ5qR0Av — Donnel Chime' Alison (@DonnelAlison) December 27, 2018

Sad truth… that man’s (atiku) entire existence is one huge tissue of lies… — The Godfather (@Ayourb) December 27, 2018

The joke is on Nigerians who are surprised Buhari’s family own Etisalat and Keystone bank. Buhari has shares in Union Bank but has been packaged over the years as austere, ascetic and in penury. Man been using UK hospital since 1978. He loves dollars and likes acquiring wealth! — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@kcnaija) December 27, 2018

Buhari that swore he was poor in 2015 is now in charge of Nigeria's oil, his family members that could barely eat years back are in charge of Keystone/Etisalat while Finessing y"all he couldnt afford APC ticket. The real Yahoo Boy no Laptop — KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) December 27, 2018

Just Three years and half 1. Keystone Bank

2. Etisalat, etc.

How will the next four years be?

1. NNPC

2.LNG

3.Oil Wells

4. Access Bank

Even Aso Rock sef them go follow buy am. — Chief of Port Harcourt (@OpuiyoMike) December 27, 2018

I'm the president of the largest African economy, to be precise Nigeria; I didn’t have 45m 4 nomination form; But my family that are struggle to pay rent b4 2015 are now the largest share holders in Etisalat & Keystone with 700b & 350b naira respectively Pls, Who am I? — PDP Vanguard (@PDPVanguard) December 27, 2018

Buhari is busy buying shares in keystone bank and Etisalat while Prof Osibanjo is busy gallivanting around the place sharing tradermoni.All shades of stupidity. — Yung Billy 💵 (@triplerolex) December 27, 2018