Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade has moved to Norwegian giants Avaldsnes from Nigeria Women Premier League side FC Robo Queens.

The youngster penned a two-year deal with the European team after spending a couple of seasons with the Lagos-based Robo FC.

“When you look at her age and her merits been central to the U20 team and the A national team, most recently in the Africa championship that Nigeria and Rasheedat won,” the club’s coach Lena Tyriberget said on Wednesday.

“You realize that Rasheedat is a very promising Nigerian national team player. As a player type, she is typically either 8s or 10s on the pitch.

“She is good with ball, is forward-looking in the game and has good drive. She is a player for the future. We look forward to having Rasheedat with us for the next two years.”

Ajibade was part of the Nigerian team that won their 11th African Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana in November.