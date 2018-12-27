Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Thursday, Dec. 27.

The Nigerian Police Force will on Thursday (today) parade some suspects involved in the murder of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (retd.). Badeh was murdered by unknown gunmen at Tudu-Uku, along Gigata- Keffi road, while returning from his farm last Tuesday.

Police authorities have declared no fewer than 167 policemen wanted for absconding from training at the Special Forces School, Buni-Yadi, Yobe State. Concise News understands that the policemen ran away after they learned that they would be deployed in active combat against the deadly Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria’s northeast region.

The candidate of the PDP in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has told President Buhari not to blame Nigeria’s system for his failures. Buhari had in a statement on his fight against corruption, when reacting to critics referring to him as ‘Baba Go Slow’, said he is not slow but rather; it is Nigeria’s system that is slow.

Co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement (BBOG), Aisha Yesufu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is doing nothing about recent killings in Zamfara state. Aisha said this in a video recording where she alleged that Buhari did not seem to care about the fate of those killed in the northwestern state.

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has said lawmakers who booed President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 budget presentation in the National Assembly behaved like animals. Sagay said he was however not surprised as they only exposed their true conduct to Nigerians and the international community.

Police authorities in Nigeria have dismissed allegation by Senator Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West) that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is plotting to arrest and kill him. Melaye had alleged that the police boss had ordered his arrest, adding that Idris wants to inject him to death.

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Tunde Lemo, has said most Nigerian graduates are incompetent. Lemo noted this on Wednesday as he lamented that many graduates in the country go to school and come out with no skills that match their industries.

President Muhammadu Buhari and political office holders should reduce their salaries to accommodate the N30,000 new minimum wage, according to Rev. Isaac Gbadero. According to him, the meager salary of the Nigerian civil servant calls for serious concern and must be treated with a sense of urgency.

Liverpool have brightened their chances of winning this season’s Premier League title following a 4-0 spanking of Newcastle United on Boxing Day. Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho all registered their names on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Nigerian celebrities slain in their unique exquisite styles as they joined the rest of the world to mark the 2018 Christmas celebration. The celebrities, who cut across the movie, music and sports industries, took to their various social media platforms to wish their fans a great celebration.

