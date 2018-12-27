Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Thursday, Dec. 27.
1. Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Alex Badeh
The Nigerian Police Force will on Thursday (today) parade some suspects involved in the murder of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (retd.). Badeh was murdered by unknown gunmen at Tudu-Uku, along Gigata- Keffi road, while returning from his farm last Tuesday.
2. Over 100 Policemen Run Away Ahead Boko Haram Showdown
Police authorities have declared no fewer than 167 policemen wanted for absconding from training at the Special Forces School, Buni-Yadi, Yobe State. Concise News understands that the policemen ran away after they learned that they would be deployed in active combat against the deadly Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria’s northeast region.
3. You’re Nigeria’s Problem, Atiku Fires Buhari
The candidate of the PDP in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has told President Buhari not to blame Nigeria’s system for his failures. Buhari had in a statement on his fight against corruption, when reacting to critics referring to him as ‘Baba Go Slow’, said he is not slow but rather; it is Nigeria’s system that is slow.
4. Aisha Descends On Buhari Over Fresh Zamfara Killings
Co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement (BBOG), Aisha Yesufu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is doing nothing about recent killings in Zamfara state. Aisha said this in a video recording where she alleged that Buhari did not seem to care about the fate of those killed in the northwestern state.
5. #Budget2019: Lawmakers Who Booed Buhari Are Animals – Sagay
Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has said lawmakers who booed President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 budget presentation in the National Assembly behaved like animals. Sagay said he was however not surprised as they only exposed their true conduct to Nigerians and the international community.
6. Police Fire Dino Melaye With Sensational Response
Police authorities in Nigeria have dismissed allegation by Senator Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West) that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is plotting to arrest and kill him. Melaye had alleged that the police boss had ordered his arrest, adding that Idris wants to inject him to death.
7. Nigerian Graduates Are Incompetent – Former CBN Boss
A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Tunde Lemo, has said most Nigerian graduates are incompetent. Lemo noted this on Wednesday as he lamented that many graduates in the country go to school and come out with no skills that match their industries.
8. Cleric Tells Buhari How To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage
9. Liverpool Open Six-Point Lead As Leicester Stun Man City
Liverpool have brightened their chances of winning this season’s Premier League title following a 4-0 spanking of Newcastle United on Boxing Day. Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho all registered their names on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
10. How Nigerian Celebrities Marked 2018 Christmas (Photos)
That's the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.