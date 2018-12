Popular street sensation, Okafor Uchenna Victor, famously known as Mr Real has again dropped a new musical tune as a gift for the festive season.

The “legbegbe” crooner has decided not to let the year pass out without a new song which he titled “Zzz”

In the new song, the street ranger featured the “This is Nigeria” crooner, Falz on this.

According to reports, the song is an upbeat which was produced by Chacker

