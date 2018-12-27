Researchers from the Clinic for Aging Research and Education (CARE) in California have found that moderate consumption of alcohol or coffee has the potential to help humans live longer.

Concise News reports the information was gathered from respondents in the 90+ Study. The study started in 1981,

The study aims to uncover the secrets behind longevity, the decline in cognitive abilities and memory loss in people in their 90s, and the essential brain difference in those who have dementia.

It gathers information from its 14,000 respondents by sending surveys to residents of Leisure World, a large retirement community in Orange County, California.

Similarly, participants are given a series of cognitive and physical tests to determine how well people in this age group are functioning.

Researchers found that people who drank a moderate amount of alcohol or coffee lived longer than their counterparts who abstained and that people who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than normal or underweight people did.

Additionally, Over 40% of people in their 90s suffer from dementia while almost 80% are disabled. Researchers found that both are more common in women than men.

Also, about half of people with dementia over age 90 were found not to have enough neuropathology in their brain to explain their cognitive loss.