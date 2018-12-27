Sudanese government have disclosed that clashes between protesters and anti-riot police in demonstrations against a rise in bread prices have killed 19 people, including two security force personnel.

Government spokesperson Boshara Juma revealed that 219 people were wounded.

“Nineteen people lost their lives in the incidents including two from security forces,” he said.

Authorities had previously said that eight people have been killed in clashes in Khartoum since the protests began on December 19.