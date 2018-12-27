Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has said Liverpool can match Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ and go through the English Premier League season unbeaten.

Emery’s side will on Saturday tackle Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Arsenal are the only club in the modern era to go through a league season unbeaten, as Wenger’s side claimed the title in 2004.

But Emery, who replaced Wenger last summer, feels Liverpool are well-equipped to follow in their footsteps.

“At the moment they are doing it and they can do it,” Emery replied when asked if Klopp’s side could go the Premier League campaign unbeaten.

“They can do that because they are doing it at the moment. We played against Liverpool three years ago with Sevilla in the final of the Europa League and I look at this progress and they are a very good example.

“The progression with Liverpool is clear. Three years ago, they were out of the Champions League through the Premier League and through the Europa League, because they lost against us (Sevilla).

“This progress is also one example for us, now, in our moment. But we need to be very, very demanding of ourselves to do this step quickly in our way. But we need also time and sometimes the patience is very important for us.”