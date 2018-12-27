The Israeli parliament has voted on Wednesday night to dissolve the government, triggering early elections scheduled for early April, nearly eight months earlier than required by law.

“The bill, which passed by a vote of 102-2 in its third (final) reading, also sets early elections for April 9, 2019,” the Knesset’s website posted.

Minister Yariv Levin, representing the government, praised the government’s past achievements, including the move of the US Embassy, during the debate with Knesset members.

“I wish to mention the Jewish Nation-State Law, one of the most important laws ever enacted by Knesset Yisrael; a foundation for the existence of the State of Israel and its character as the national home of the Jewish people,” Levin added, according to the Knesset’s website.