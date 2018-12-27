IPC Trains Journalists On Election Reporting

The International Press Centre (IPC), in collaboration with the European Union (EU), held training for about 40 journalists on professional reporting of the electoral process ahead of the 2019 elections.

Concise News reports that the two-day workshop took place between December 20 and 21 in Osun state.

This online medium learned that the facilitators at the workshop were Muyiwa Popoola, professor of journalism at Ajayi Crowther University; Taiwo Obe, founder of Journalism Clinic and David Ajikobi, head of Africa Check in Nigeria.

Reacting: Lanre Arogundade, chairman of IPC, said the training will help participants to understand and imbibe the principles of fairness, diversity and objectivity in reporting the electoral process.

“The training will seek to enhance the capacity of the participants to use online media for the responsible reporting of elections by being language sensitive, conflict sensitive and checking hate speech in the online environment,” he said.

“The aim of the meeting also is to bring to the front burners the prerequisite to hone the skills of journalists in the professional and ethical reportage of democratic processes and elections as well as commit to professional, conflict sensitive, citizen focused, gender focused and digital reporting of the 2019 elections.”

During his presentation, Popoola said journalists need to be careful and meticulous in reporting conflict sensitive issues.

“Nigerian reporters have a responsibility to cover the facts but also have the responsibility to avoid unnecessary stoking hatred and violence,” he said.

“All reliable reporting should be accurate, impartial and responsible.”

Aijoku said media houses need to step up their reporting skills by verifying the reliability of information at their disposal.

He explained how to us necessary tools needed for fact-checking stories.

Obe urged the participants to develop their critical thinking ability and to always be on the look out for opportunities that would make them better reporters.

He emphasised the need for participants to get familiar with social media tools in news reporting.

“It’s who finds answers to questions that can provide content: your most important tool is your thinking,” Obe said.

” It is limitless opportunities in the digital world.”