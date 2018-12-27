Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State has accused informants of been behind the killings and kidnapping by bandits in the state.

The governor made this known while speaking at a press conference in Gusau on Thursday.

Yari disclosed that the state government alongside security operatives are working round the clock to end the killings.

He lamented that informants had made it difficult for security agencies in the state to operate effectively.

Yari said most of the bandits and kidnappers received information from people in the state, which he said was “unfortunate”.

The governor said: “Before Buhari’s administration, we had few security personnel in this state, but today we have about 4000 security personnel including Army, Police and Civil Defence.

“I held a meeting earlier today with traditional rulers and local government council chairmen. We are working hand in hand with all stakeholders to ensure that we end this situation.”