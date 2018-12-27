The Inspector General Of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has removed the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP William Aya, confirmed this development to newsmen on Thursday.

This development comes on the back of allegation by Kogi West senator Dino Melaye that Idris was plotting to arrest and inject him to death.

But the police authorities has since dismissed the lawmaker’s allegation, saying it was baseless.

And based on Idris’ directive, Aya said the former commissioner had been replaced with Akeem Busari from the force headquarters in Abuja.

He told reporters that Janga would now take charge as Police commissioner in Bauchi state.