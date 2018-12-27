Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has claimed President Muhammadu Buhari’s success in the 2015 general elections, saying the President would have lost the election if he hadn’t supported him.

The elder statesman made this known on Wednesday while speaking at Ibogun-Olaogun Day celebration in Ibogun, Ifo Local Government Area in Ogun State.

He said, “In 2015, if I didn’t support Buhari, he wouldn’t have won the election. I have what it takes to correct him. Nigeria should not be in the position we are today. Nigeria can be better. God has given us all that we need.

“I am qualified to speak against Buhari. One, I have done it before. Two, I have shed my blood for this country. Even my biological son has shed his blood. Why can’t I speak about what is best for this country? I am doubly qualified to do that.”