How We Killed Alex Badeh, Suspect Confesses (Video)

Shuaibu Rabi, a suspect connected to the murder of the former chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh, says he and his friends trailed the deceased and eventually killed him.

Concise News recalls that Badeh, who served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff from October 4, 2012, to January 16, 2014, and as the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of the armed forces of Nigeria from January 16, 2014, to July 13, 2015, was shot dead on Tuesday evening, December 18.

In a statement issued by the Airforce Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola, the Airforce said Badeh died from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road,” the Nigerian Airforce had said.

Confessing on Thursday while being interrogated by policemen in Hausa language, Rabi said he and his friends received information that Badeh was in possession of a huge sum of money which he wanted to use in purchasing a parcel of land in Nasarawa State.

Rabi, a 25-year-old suspect said after killing Badeh, he and his friends stole a bag which contained a huge sum of money.

His words: “What happened was that, on a certain day, my elder brother went to a market, where he met with one Churuma. Churuma told him that he got information that an old soldier (Badeh) wanted to buy a parcel of land but would be buying the land in cash.

“He said we would trail the soldier on that day and we would block him and collect the money. So, on that day, when we saw him coming, Churuma signalled to us that it was him. Some of us stayed behind his vehicle in case he would want to reverse while Churuma stayed in front.

“But when he (Badeh) saw Churuma with a gun, he did not do like he wanted to reverse, he attempted to hit Churuma with his car but Churuma dodged to the side and then opened fire on him.

“After that, we opened the car and found a bag of money and went with it. When they opened the bag, the money was beyond what I had ever seen before.”

When asked if the money was in naira or foreign currency, the 25-year-old suspect said it was in naira.

The 25-year-old suspect added that they were able to abduct Badeh’s friend who was in the car.

Watch the confession below…