Gunmen have killed ten persons and injured five others in two fresh attacks in Barki Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state.

It was gathered on Thursday that five of the victims were killed on Wednesday night while they were celebrating the Christmas season at Rawuru community while five others died after the gunmen attacked them in a hotel located at Gwol on Tuesday.

A leader in the community, Francis Chong, confirmed the fresh attack on the people to the Punch in Jos on Thursday

He said, ”Yes, I can confirm to you that the attacks actually took place. What happened was that on Wednesday, seven people were moving about in Rawuru community after celebrating the Christmas party organised in the locality when they suddenly came under attack by the gunmen. Five of them died as a result of gunshot wounds while two others are still in the hospital

“Before the attack in Rawuru, five other villagers were shot and killed the previous day while they were also celebrating the season in a hotel in Gwol community. From the look of things, this is a clear case of resumption of terror attacks on the people and we are calling on the security agencies to rise up to the occasion and stop the fresh onslaught against our people.”

As at the time of filing this report, the spokesman for the State Police Command, DSP Mathias Terna could not confirm the report.