Ghanaian Football Star Asamoah Gyan Goes Broke

Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, is broke as the 2010 World Cup star has filed a GH¢4000 (N300,533) balance in a bank statement.

Concise News understands that Gyan’s money is in a National Investment Bank Account with 4000 Ghana cedis.

“My front and back up and down is that money (GH¢4000) you see there,” a source quoted him as telling My News Ghana.

And when asked about his accounts overseas, where he played football, Gyan was said to have submitted a bank account from Turkey that had no money in it.

Also, his three kids, according to the source, have not heard from him since August, not even on Christmas that he usually visits, sparking rumours about his whereabouts.

In addition, he has not returned calls to his phone and insists he would not talk to his children until a DNA test.

Gyan and his estranged wife, Gifty, have been in a fierce divorce war over the paternity of their three kids.

The duo met in 2002, got married in 2013 after 11 years of dating but gave birth to their first son firstborn, Frederick Asamoah Gyan, in 2005.

Gyan plays in Turkey for Kayserispor.