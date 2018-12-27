Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has transmitted the names of four nominees for commissioners and Auditor General to the state Assembly.

This was announced during a plenary session on Thursday by the Speaker Kabiru Rurum.

The nominees include Bashir Yahaya-Karaye, Mukhtar Ishak-Yakasai, Shehu Kura and Muhammad Tahir popularly known as ‘Baba Impossible’.

Rerum also read the second letter from the governor through his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna seeking for the approval of the House to appoint Hajiya Amina Inuwa-Sa’id as the State’s Auditor-General.

The Speaker called on the nominees to appear before the House on Wednesday, Jan. 2nd for the screening and confirmation.