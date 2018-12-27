Former DSS Boss Discloses Cause Of Renewed Zamfara Killings

The recent killings in Zamfara State are due to illegal mining of mineral, says an ex-Assistant Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Dennis Amachree.

Concise News understands that scores of persons were killed in recent attacks in the North-Western state.

And Amachree has said the fighting in the area is due to claims over mineral resources.

“Many people don’t know; what we see is fighting, killing, and all the rest,” he said Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily.

“But the undermining issue there is the illegal mining – illegal mining of minerals.”

He added that “we have a serious problem in Zamfara and I think it’s basically a lack of governance.

“There are cartels there and most of the fighting you see there are fights between different cartels.”

“I can tell you, the kind of money that is coming out of the illegal mining is more than what oil is giving us today.”

On how to tackle it, he noted that: “If there is a state of emergency where a military administrator will be appointed, I think they could bring things under control because I’m telling you, this situation is really very bad.”