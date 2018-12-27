Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has said President Muhammadu Buhari will not succeed in breaking political activist Deji Adeyanju.

A Kano magistrate court had remanded Adeyanju in detention until February next year.

In a post on Twitter, Fani-Kayode stated that Adeyanju will overcome his present predicament.

He wrote: “Few know Adeyanju Deji the way I do. I assure you that no matter what the tyrant does to him he will not buckle or break. He will stand tall and fight till the end.

“That is what his oppressors do not know about him. No matter how long it takes, in the end, Deji shall overcome.

“Deji Adeyanju, Sambo Dasuki, El Zak Zaky and other political detainees spent Christmas in jail. Our prayers are with them and their families.

“We urge them to be strong! Today may belong to our adversaries but tomorrow belongs to us! The night may be dark but joy comes in the morning!”